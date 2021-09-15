Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Avalara accounts for about 0.6% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avalara worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC increased its position in Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Avalara by 8.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 181.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded down $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.09. 2,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.38 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,601,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total transaction of $4,756,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,668 shares in the company, valued at $93,010,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,835 shares of company stock worth $12,998,484 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

