Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Shares Down 0.7%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) shares were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 76,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 366,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $78.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Avalon GloboCare alerts:

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon GloboCare had a negative return on equity of 255.74% and a negative net margin of 821.04%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVCO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 60,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO)

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating; Medical Related Consulting Services; and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon GloboCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon GloboCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.