AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after acquiring an additional 845,274 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,620,000 after purchasing an additional 619,571 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,525,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,312,000 after purchasing an additional 106,525 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $224.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVB. Truist Securities downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.82.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

