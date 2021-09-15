AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AVB stock opened at $224.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. Barclays began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.82.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.