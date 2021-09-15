AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,355 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.19% of AvalonBay Communities worth $54,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,813 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,465,000 after purchasing an additional 876,022 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 845,274 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,620,000 after purchasing an additional 619,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $41,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $224.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.82.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

