Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will post $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 22.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,868,000 after purchasing an additional 173,680 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 38,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

AGR stock opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

