Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano Sells 7,160 Shares

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 7,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $11,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ATXI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. 705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,168. The company has a market cap of $27.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 6.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

