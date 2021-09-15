AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%.

AVEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ:AVEO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. 190,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,830. The company has a market capitalization of $223.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.20. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

