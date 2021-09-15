Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Down 3.9%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) traded down 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $86.05 and last traded at $86.48. 16,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,503,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average is $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

