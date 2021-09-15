Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $15,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $144.74 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $90.88 and a one year high of $153.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

