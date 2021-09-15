Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 263,012 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.21% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $16,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,117,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,115,000 after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,616,000 after purchasing an additional 284,272 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,691 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,494,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,720,000 after purchasing an additional 57,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,234,000 after acquiring an additional 63,575 shares during the last quarter.

REXR opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.40. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $63.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

