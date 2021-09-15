Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 757,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,600 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $16,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,871,000 after purchasing an additional 803,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,587 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,454,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 718,356 shares during the period. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

INFY stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

