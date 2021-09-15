Aviva PLC Has $15.68 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $15,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TC Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,623,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,440,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,610 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in TC Energy by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $888,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in TC Energy by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980,186 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in TC Energy by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $609,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TC Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,139,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $464,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,343 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRP opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 91.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

