Aviva PLC Has $15.83 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,183,133,000 after buying an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after buying an additional 386,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after buying an additional 1,147,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,595,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after buying an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $468.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $483.80 and a 200 day moving average of $449.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

