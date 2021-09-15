Aviva PLC Has $16.36 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,386 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NYSE MO opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

