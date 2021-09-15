Aviva PLC Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,132 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $50,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $68,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 44.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.60.

Shares of KEYS opened at $178.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.36 and a 200-day moving average of $151.91. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $95.15 and a one year high of $182.49. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

