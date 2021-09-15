Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $141.47 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

