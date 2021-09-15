Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 104.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $266.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.97. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $277.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

