Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $15,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 1.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,244,838,000 after purchasing an additional 116,399 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 38.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after acquiring an additional 476,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $621,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,215,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,010 shares of company stock valued at $13,018,954. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $292.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.10. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

