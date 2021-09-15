Aviva PLC Sells 11,551 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,551 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $131.24 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.90 and a 52-week high of $140.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.78.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

