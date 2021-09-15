Aviva PLC Sells 2,023 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $16,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Biogen by 25.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 210,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its position in Biogen by 60.0% during the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 price target (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

BIIB opened at $295.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

