Aviva PLC Sells 4,183 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $216.29 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.