Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,386 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 50,079 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

