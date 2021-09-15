Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,184 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXTA. Citigroup cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.