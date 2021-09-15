Axe Reaches Market Cap of $177,122.46 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Axe has traded down 40% against the US dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $177,122.46 and $56,653.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.39 or 0.00909634 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

