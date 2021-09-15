AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 22nd (NASDAQ:APMIU)

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:APMIU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, September 22nd. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:APMIU opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

