Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AXSM. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,992. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $87.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.31.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.