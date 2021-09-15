Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Shares Down 5.1%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.90 and last traded at C$9.91. Approximately 1,383,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 319% from the average daily volume of 330,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.44.

AYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$962.01 million and a PE ratio of -825.83.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

