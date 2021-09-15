B. Riley Comments on Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.65 million, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 30.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $1,237,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.