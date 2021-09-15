B. Riley Cuts Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Price Target to $61.00

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.59% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
HLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.
HLF opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $59.00.
In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Herbalife Nutrition
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.