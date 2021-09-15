B. Riley Cuts Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Price Target to $61.00

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.59% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

HLF opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

