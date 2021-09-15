B. Riley Trims FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Target Price to $8.00

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.56% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FCEL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,021,572. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 4.98. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 29,890 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $3,631,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after buying an additional 156,538 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,839,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after acquiring an additional 904,457 shares during the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.