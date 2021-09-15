B. Riley Trims FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Target Price to $8.00

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.56% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
FCEL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,021,572. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 4.98. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 29,890 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $3,631,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after buying an additional 156,538 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,839,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after acquiring an additional 904,457 shares during the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FuelCell Energy Company Profile
FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.
Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading
Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.