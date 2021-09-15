B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.29.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 11.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 10.2% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 15.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 6.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

