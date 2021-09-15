BAE Systems (LON:BA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $559.90

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 559.90 ($7.32) and traded as low as GBX 548.60 ($7.17). BAE Systems shares last traded at GBX 555 ($7.25), with a volume of 5,542,187 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 626.50 ($8.19).

The company has a market capitalization of £17.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 559.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 530.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

