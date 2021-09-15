BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.64. 2,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 25,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39.

About BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

