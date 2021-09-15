bAlpha Market Cap Tops $1.36 Million (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. bAlpha has a market cap of $1.36 million and $240,033.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for $75.66 or 0.00157807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00063749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00147693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.14 or 0.00845002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046710 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

