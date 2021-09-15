Ban Seng Teh Sells 2,822 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ban Seng Teh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20.

On Friday, August 6th, Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50.

STX stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.35. 1,837,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,536. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.66. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $46.89 and a 1-year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $705,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4,893.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 136,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 133,829 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,297.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 111,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.