Banano Price Tops $0.0107 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $14.15 million and $221,965.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Banano has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00076142 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00063789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00126019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.00179159 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,241 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,063,996 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

