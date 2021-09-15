Bank of Montreal (BMO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Bank of Montreal (TSE: BMO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/7/2021 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a C$83.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/1/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$147.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from C$128.42 to C$134.29. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Canadian Banks (TSX: RY / TD / BNS / BMO / CM) – Valuation Metrics Still 6% Below Pre-Pandemic Levels” and dated August 31, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

9/1/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$144.00 to C$147.00.

8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$144.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$138.00 to C$144.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$146.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$149.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$139.00 to C$149.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$143.00 to C$149.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$139.00 to C$148.00.

8/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$138.00 to C$144.00.

8/24/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$139.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$138.00 to C$147.00.

8/13/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$126.00 to C$127.00.

TSE BMO traded up C$0.90 on Wednesday, hitting C$128.38. 1,332,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$126.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$121.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.98. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$75.92 and a 52-week high of C$132.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 23,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.93, for a total transaction of C$3,002,944.39.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

