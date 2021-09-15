Barclays Analysts Give Fortum Oyj (HEL:FORTUM) a €30.00 Price Target

Fortum Oyj (HEL:FORTUM) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.60 ($23.06) target price on Fortum Oyj and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of €12.69 ($14.93) and a 1-year high of €18.94 ($22.28).

Fortum Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the generation and sale of electricity and heat, and operation and maintenance of power plants, as well as energy-related services. The Company operates, along with its subsidiaries, in four business segments: Power, comprising the Company’s power generation, physical operation and trading, as well as expert services for power producers; Heat, consisting of combined heat and power generation (CHP), district heating and cooling activities and business-to-business heating solutions; Russia, including power and heat generation and sales in Russia, and Electricity Solutions, responsible for Fortum’s electricity sales.

