Barclays Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €34.00 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UN01. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.28 ($36.80).

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €35.99 ($42.34) on Wednesday. Uniper has a 52 week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 52 week high of €35.31 ($41.54). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.39.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

