Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 806.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,767 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 924.2% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 54,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 49,048 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 900.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50,845 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1,032.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 868.9% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CAPE opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.99. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $22.28.

