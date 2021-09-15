Barclays Lowers Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) to Equal Weight

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OEZVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verbund currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Verbund alerts:

Shares of OEZVY stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Verbund has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.32 million during the quarter.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.