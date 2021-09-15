BASIC Market Capitalization Hits $53.02 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a market cap of $53.02 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00063794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00149899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.64 or 0.00807994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046454 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.