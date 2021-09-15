Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,429 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.18% of Bausch Health Companies worth $14,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. Analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

