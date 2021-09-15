Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €93.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €98.86 ($116.30).

ETR:BMW opened at €82.15 ($96.65) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a one year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion and a PE ratio of 4.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €84.96.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

