Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAMXF shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.08. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $67.24 and a 12-month high of $116.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

