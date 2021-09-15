Beacon (BECN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last week, Beacon has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $1.10 million and $4,253.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00021159 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001090 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000168 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000741 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

