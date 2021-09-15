Beam Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.72 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, Beam has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $69.16 million and approximately $8.72 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003916 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 96,902,080 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.