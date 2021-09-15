Bean Cash Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bean Cash has a market cap of $1.79 million and $98.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,349,183,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.