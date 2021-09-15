BeatzCoin (BTZC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.77 Million

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $102.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001039 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00056079 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BTZC is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,435,782,357 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

